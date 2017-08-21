TOBA TEK SINGH-The National Muslim League (NML) criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for speaking against Supreme Court judges, and said that the whole nation was with the judges. NML central president Chaudhry Amjad Warraich said that on the direction of ruling party, his workers were being victimised by the police.

On the other side, he added, the proclaimed offenders were free to commit crimes in the district. Addressing a press conference at his residence on Sunday at Gojra, he added that the district police had failed to arrest almost 900 proclaimed offenders but scoring points by arresting POs wanted in petty cases. Similarly, 1,500 peddlers were selling drugs to the addicts without any police check, he said.