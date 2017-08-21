SHEIKHUPURA-Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday ruled out there is any clash between the government and institutions, saying the tussle is only seen on media and in fact it is not so.

While addressing a big public gathering and journalists in Narang Mandi following the inauguration various development projects here on Sunday, he pointed out that the current year is the elections year and the PML-N is fulfilling all its commitments and will emerge victorious with overwhelmingly majority in the upcoming general elections.

He said that operation Zarb-e-Azb to root out the menace of terrorism has successfully been completed and operation Raddul Fasaad too continued successfully. The federal minister said that due to the positive economic policies of the government, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have listed record high and foreign investors have invested billions of dollars in Pakistan. “This state of affairs itself stand as testimony to the government’s commitment and good governance”, he claimed.

The federal minister claimed that the PML-N is the only party of the country having the capacity and capability resolve the problems being confronted by the masses and the country. “During the past four years, the country has made great strides in different sphere of life under the present government and there is no example of it in the history of Pakistan”, he added.

Responding a query, he said that those who are making tall claims of a new Pakistan could not govern even a single province. Among others, Member National Assembly Rana Afzal Hussain also addressed the meeting.