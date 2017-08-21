Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the British parliament to send a parliamentary delegation to India and Occupied Kashmir to assess the human rights violations in the occupied territory by India forces, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was addressing a news conference along with the visiting British parliamentary delegation in Islamabad on Monday.

The Azad Kashmir President said situation in Occupied Kashmir is deteriorating day-by-day due to target killings, genocide and illegal arrests.

Sardar Masood said India is using black laws to crush the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people and is also implementing plans to effect demographic change in Occupied Kashmir to turn Muslims into minority.

British parliamentarians urged the international community to play its role for resolution of this longstanding dispute.