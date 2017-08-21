Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned the meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) to be held on 23rd of August, 2017.

During the meeting, the report with regard to Diamer-Bhasha dam is likely to be brought up for approval to be attended by chief ministers of all four provinces, CCI members and others.

The disputes of power sharing between federation and provinces, that are resolved by CCI, a constitutional body, will also discuss the census report and review the ongoing power project and LNG.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, last week had reconstituted the Council of Common Interest (CCI), with an overwhelming representation from Punjab, amid emerging issues like gas allocations and census.

The eight- member council headed by prime minster will now have four members from Punjab, after the reconstitution.

Under the former premier Nawaz Sharif, the previous CCI had two members each from the four provinces.