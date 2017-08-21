ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) initiated a one year project to save blind dolphins in Indus water.

"It is one of the endanger specie of dolphin found in Pakistan on which the joint effort has been launched to preserve it", said Director General PMNH, Dr. Muhammad Rafique. He informed that the project was started in January this year which would be completed till December with the allocation of Rs 2.5 million but extended if required.

There was a time when only 400 to 500 dolphins of this rare species left so PMNH highlighted the issue and contacted UNESCO for funding and technical assistance to launch this project, he told APP.

He further informed that PMNH has also worked with Capital Development Authority (CDA) on a project of beautification of the Islamabad Capital Territory and concluded that the major challenges to the beauty of this picaresque city is wood cutting, wood extraction and in past stone crushing which is now controlled.

Wood cutting cause a number of issues to the environment of the capital like noise, air, dust pollution, increase in number of birds running atmosphere as crows, kites (Cheel) etc. which causes rapid changes in its climate.

He further said the museum is also facilitating research students of various universities under Higher Education Commission to explore the nature and complete their projects.

"We have more than 40 PhD scholars at PMNH with each one has special expertise in his field and all of them are working on separate specific projects", he stated, adding they also exchange new technologies with other countries.

Our scientists work with scientists of other countries in well-equipped labs of the museum and also visit abroad to nurture their knowledge and skills, the DG added.

This mutual exchange of expertise would not only reduce the cost of our projects but better results could be achieved within stimulated time, he said.

Foreign scholars also acknowledge the expertise of our scientists who have good command on their subjects and exploring a number of new fields under the umbrella of PMNH, he informed.