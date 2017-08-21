KAGHAN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) betrayed his party and did not follow Charter of Democracy (CoD) during PPP’s tenure.

The chairman expressed his views in a media talk in Kaghan, and said the present conflict was just for the empowerment of Sharif family as there was no threat to the system. He said a debate should be conducted in the assembly regarding PML-N’s role.

Bilawal claimed that his party was still not stepping back from the Charter of Democracy, and asserted that PPP wouls make the next government. The upcoming elections would be held on time, and the parliament should complete its term, he remarked.

Bilawal said the response that the PPP received in its public meetings in Khyber Pakhtunkyhwa was rejection of the results of 2013 elections.

He pointed out that PPP was not given a level playing field during 2013 elections as the terrorists had threatened the party while JI and PTI were allowed to hold public meetings. He said a former chief justice of the Supreme Court also wanted to remove Asif Ali Zardari from the political scene. He expressed the confidence that PPP would form the next government.

He criticised Imran and said there was contradiction in his words and deeds. He said while Imran talks against corruption, a former chief minister who was removed by the PPP on corruption charges was with PTI leader. He said people would not accept such contradictions in the stance of PTI leader.

Asked about Imran’s plans to hold public meetings in the PPP’s Fort of Sindh, Bilawal said, “The PTI leader is welcome to hold meetings and we pray for his success.”

Regarding NA-120 elections, the PPP chairman said there was rift in Takht-e-Lahore.

He said during the PPP government, action was taken against the leadership on contempt of court. He said there should be one law about contempt of court and those doing so should be held responsible.

Bilawal strongly condemned the murder of PPP worker and claimed that he was killed by Punjab police. Bilawal said the mindset of Punjab police was just like Ziaul Haq’s.