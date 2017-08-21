NOORPUR THAL-Strong market mafia, like in past, has once again sprung into action to exploit the helpless consumers by trading basic food commodities at higher prices ahead of Eidul Azha.

Market sources are of the view that prices of vegetables started increasing from last week with the countdown to Eidul Azha. According locals, it has become a common practice in Thal that prices of basic food items are enhanced with the advent of religious festivals like Ramazan, Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha as hoarders come into action by selling commodities at higher prices.

Although, the phenomenon is common and widespread, yet the administration always appears as spectator and does not move to control the situation and provide the public relief.

The people have demanded the district administration and the divisional commissioner to take notice of the situation and order appropriate steps to discourage profiteers.

JUI-F POPULARITY ON THE RISE

The successful public gatherings, organised by the JUI-F in different areas of country stand as testimony to the fact that the masses are awakened.

JUI-F District Khushab leader Malik Muhammad Sabir Wadhal told the newsmen that after KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan the people of Punjab and Sindh are also awakening. He said that the party would show its political muscle in the entire country by holding public gatherings in different places. He further said that the JUI-F would show its political might in the upcoming elections.