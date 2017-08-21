Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) began bridging the gaps as PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal consented to attend an All Parties Conference under the aegis of MQM-P.

A delegation of MQM-P led by Amir Khan called on PSP leaders including Dr Sagheer Ahmed and Anees Ahmed Advocate.

“We welcome MQM-P. We will mark August 22 as Yaum-e-Nijat from the country's traitor,” PSP leader Anees Advocate said. “We believe MQM-P will adopt a clear-cut stand against the RAW agent.”

“We are going to meet Mohajir Qaumi Movement for the betterment of the city. We are going to all stakeholders for the eradication of politics of clash, torture, and violence,” said MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari.

Speaking on this occasion, Amir Khan said, “We will talk over the conspiracies being hatched against the country in tomorrow’s APC. We will bring a consensus resolution in the APC.”

“We thank PSP for welcoming us at their centre,” he added saying the MQM-P has severed ties with the MQM founder.