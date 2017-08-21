ABBOTTABAD - Torrential rains coupled with the thunderstorm in Hazara division on Sunday triggered flash floods in most parts of its districts including Abbottabad, Haripur, Battagram and Mansehra and stuck life.

Due to heavy rain followed by the thunderstorm in most parts of the division, electricity transmission lines and telecommunication system were badly damaged.

Flash floods entered Karakoram Highway (KKH) at various places of Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.

Several link roads in all over the division were disconnected by the flash floods and land sliding.

KKH and other roads were also blocked where traffic was jammed for hours in Abbottabad, Mansehra and Battagram.

In Abbottabad city due to choked sewerage system, after heavy rains, all the filth entered houses and streets with the flash flood and swept the furniture and house hold items in several parts of the City.

Main KKH, Murree Road, Kakul road, Mandian, Supply Bazar and Link road Abbottabad and turning other residential localities into virtual pools.

Numerous thoroughfares and connecting roads in Galyat, Thandiani, Mansehra, Battagram and Kaghan valley have been destroyed by the heavy rains, land sliding, and Flash-floods.

In Mansehra district structures collapsed and other incidents triggered by windstorm coupled with heavy rains.