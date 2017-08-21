SIALKOT-Knee-deep rainwater remained stagnant in Govt Boys Degree College Pasrur while panic spread through the students, teachers and staff amidst mounted fear of dengue outbreak.

The rainwater has been accumulated everywhere in the college lawns and ground for the last two months as it had rained heavily in the area during the summer vacation.

The college management remains unable to drain out the stagnant water due to the funds paucity. The parents of the students have expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They said that the untrimmed grass in the lawns and ground is lying inundated due to the water due to which there are fears of dengue virus spread in the college and in its surroundings.

Though the college reopened after the summer vacation, the majority of college students is reluctant to come to the college for study due to the water accumulation.

Talking to the newsmen at Pasrur, the college management claimed that there was paucity of funds for the purpose. Local social, educational, political and literary circles have expressed grave concern over the situation. They urged Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (r) M Asif to take serious note of the situation.