Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain minister for Defence Production has left to attend International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2017" in Moscow.

He will be there for a week-long visit and will attend the exhibition at the invitation of Russian Defence Minister. He is also leading a four member Defence Production delegation.

Pakistan Ordinance Factories WAH, Heavy Industries Taxila, Defence Export Promotion Organization and National Radio and Telecom Corporation are participating in the exhibition.