The federal government has released over Rs 53 billion for various ongoing and new schemes against total allocations of 1001 billion rupees in fiscal year 2017-18, under its Public Sector Development Programme.

According to data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, 2600 million rupees for Communication Division, 163 million rupees for Climate Change Division and over 300 million rupees for Finance Division have been released.

The government also released 600 million rupees for National Health Services; 723 million rupees for Petroleum and Natural Resource, 150 million rupees for Planning, Development and Reform whereas 500 million rupees have been released for SUPARCO.

The government also released 30000 million rupees for Prime Minister’s Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas 900 million rupees have been released for ERRA.