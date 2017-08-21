ISLAMABAD:- A meeting of central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Zilhaj. According to a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs, Mufti Muneebur Rehman will chair the meeting of the committe. The meetings of provincial, zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held at their respective headquarters on the same day.–Online