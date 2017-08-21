KASUR- People have reportedly been falling victim to digestive disorders and gastrointestinal diseases due to consumption of substandard cooking oils being sold across the district without let or hindrance.

According to the report of survey conducted by The Nation, the administration is least bothered to take action against the shopkeepers selling diseases in the form of low quality cooking oils. It seems that the Health and District Food Authority officials 'have issued the oil sellers permit' to play havoc with the public health. The oil definitely is used in cooking of three-time meals. By consuming such meals, people catch different diseases i.e. high blood pressure, cholesterol, digestive disorders, gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases and throat infections.

The correspondent visited different localities whose residents told him that that the administration has left them at the mercy of spurious oil sellers who are only keen to earn money, have nothing to do with public health. They expressed grave concerns over officials' indifference and demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the situation. They demanded the CM make the oil sellers an example for others.

ACTION AGAINST STREET BOYS DEMANDED

The girl students demanded stern action against street boys who tease them outside schools and colleges. Talking to The Nation, they said that these boys hurl harsh words at them. The girls added that the boys also use foul language whenever they are asked to mind their manners. "We feel insecure on the way back home as these boys' groups keep following us," they added. They demanded Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the situation and award exemplary punishment to such boys.