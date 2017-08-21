Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Tahir ul Qadri emphasized on the importance of article 62, 63 in his recent tweets.

Article 62 and 63 should be enforced at every level for cleansing the system. #Pakistan — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) August 20, 2017

The PAT chairman had left for London for a brief visit on Sunday and would be returning after a fortnight. Before boarding his flight on late Sunday night, Qadri severely criticized the disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Calling upon Nawaz Sharif to turn up before NAB investigators, he said that the apex court can even issue an order for their arrests if they fail to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Why is disqualified PM afraid of appearing before the NAB officers appointed by him? #Pakistan — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) August 20, 2017

Conspiracies are galore to stop the process of accountability from going ahead. #Pakistan — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) August 20, 2017

He further said, “Sharif and his party will not be able to make amendments in the constitution of Pakistan on a whim."

Qadri later tweeted on the importance of article 62, 63 calling them significant factors for the cleansing of the system. He stressed on the need for electoral reforms to be made lest all the struggle against corruption in the Panama scandal should be for naught.

If elections are held without electoral reforms, it will be back to square one as struggle against corruption will go to naught. #Pakistan — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) August 20, 2017

It is a test time. On the one hand is the Constitution and the mafia on the other. #Pakistan — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) August 20, 2017

Under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, a person cannot be qualified as member of the national or provincial legislatures, if he is not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ – truthful and trustworthy. The articles were a brainchild of former military dictator General Ziaul Haq. The articles, in their original form, did not require a legislator to be ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’. Later, in the tenure of Zia, the terms were included in the articles.

