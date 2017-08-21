Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Tahir ul Qadri emphasized on the importance of article 62, 63 in his recent tweets. 

The PAT chairman had left for London for a brief visit on Sunday and would be returning after a fortnight. Before boarding his flight on late Sunday night, Qadri severely criticized the disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Calling upon Nawaz Sharif to turn up before NAB investigators, he said that the apex court can even issue an order for their arrests if they fail to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He further said, “Sharif and his party will not be able to make amendments in the constitution of Pakistan on a whim."

Qadri later tweeted on the importance of article 62, 63 calling them significant factors for the cleansing of the system. He stressed on the need for electoral reforms to be made lest all the struggle against corruption in the Panama scandal should be for naught.

Under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, a person cannot be qualified as member of the national or provincial legislatures, if he is not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ – truthful and trustworthy. The articles were a brainchild of former military dictator General Ziaul Haq. The articles, in their original form, did not require a legislator to be ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’. Later, in the tenure of Zia, the terms were included in the articles.