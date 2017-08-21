Quetta - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that the ousted premier Nawaz Sharif would be liable for the consequences in case articles 62 and 63 of the constitution were repealed.

Rejecting the impression of threat to the democratic setup, Siraj reiterated that there was no threat to democracy from accountability but from rampant corruption.

He emphatically stated that Pakistan and sleaze of corruption could not go hand in hand.

Siraj, who is currently on a three-day visit to Balochistan, was addressing a reception hosted in his honour as well as a public gathering.

Speaking on the occasions, the JI chief said that the Constitution of Pakistan bound the federating units and strengthened the federation.

He expressed the fear that it would be impossible to unite the nation again, if anybody tried to tamper with the present constitution.

Lamenting the pathetic state of Balochistan, he said drought, state of uncertainty, loadshedding and unfair distribution of resources were the

main issues of the province, and a

stronger leadership was required in Islamabad to resolve all these challenges.

Flaying those political elements, who were bent upon scrapping those articles of the constitution that make honest and truthful leadership mandatory, Siraj said the whole world agreed that public representatives should be honest, but in Pakistan the situation was vice versa.

He further said that ideological corruption had caused partition of Pakistan and East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

The JI chief reiterated the party’s stance that accountability law should be applied to all, including generals, judges and bureaucrats in order to make Pakistan corruption free.

Censuring Nawaz Sharif and his daughters for not appearing before NAB’s investigation team, he opined that the former prime minister had set a precedent.

of arrogance and questioned, how could a law be applied to ordinary people which could not be applied to rulers?

Siraj warned that if rich and VIPs were exempted from accountability, then there would be no justification left for summoning poor people to the courts.

He vowed that JI would launch campaign against all those 436 persons, whose names had appeared in Panama papers.

JI chief said that he would give the party’s future line of action in this regard in Islamabad on August 21.

JI Balochistan Amir Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi and other party leaders also addressed the events.