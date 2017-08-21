PESHAWAR: A boy was killed and six children were injured on Sunday in a toy bomb explosion on the outskirts of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

The incident occurred in Spinawari area falling in the precincts of Pishtakhara police station, located on the road leading to Bara tehsil of Khyber agency, according to police.

The sources report that the children were playing in a field when the explosion took place at around 4pm.

Apparently the blast was caused by a toy like grenade. According to an official, “The grenade went off when the children were playing with it.” He said the blast killed a boy and injured six others.

This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 who said that a child was dead and six others were injured in the explosion.

The police official identified the child as 15-year-old Zubair, while the injured were identified as Samiullah, Haider, Adil, Azeem, Ismail and Rohail, their ages ranging between eight to 12 years.