President Donald Trump is to lay out the US strategy for the war in Afghanistan in a prime-time television address to the American people on Monday night at 9pm, the White House said on Sunday. A White House statement said Trump will “provide an update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia.” Trump and his national security team met at the Camp David to reach agreement on a strategy. It will be Trump’s first formal address to the nation as president, and it follows a period of isolation for Trump following his comments about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.–Agencies