A young boy from Gujranwala, Ali Akbar, drowned in River Jhelum after he dived into the river to win alleged bet of a smart phone and Rs1, 000, if he swam across.

Akbar was swept away by strong tide of water after he jumped into water at Kuneer Picnic Point near Kohalla Bridge on Friday evening.

In a video emerged, Akbar can be seen standing on river bank and his friends insisting him to jump and cross the river. They can also be heard screaming for help as soon as teenager plunged into the river.

According to Bakot police station, the friends of boy have been arrested under section 322.

They are identified as Talha, Zeeshan, Shoaib, Rahat and Osama and will be presented before local judge today.