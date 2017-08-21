WASA Rawalpindi has decided to attach pictures of the houses of consumers on their respective water bills. Survey of the homes regarding this step has been completed.



Water bills will be sent to the consumers with affixed pictures of their respective homes in future.



This step has been taken to alleviate complaints of the consumers that water bills are sent to other homes rather than their own.



This project will be completed through urban unit. According to WASA, such units have come to light during survey which were being shown as homes in water bills in connivance with corrupt elements of WASA but were being used as commercial units or ware houses are located at the site. Such units will be charged under commercial tariff now and this way WASA income will go up.

