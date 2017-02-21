ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Monday promoted 11 bureaucrats to Grade-22 with new assignments.

The federal government issued a notification of the 11 officers out of a total of 26 promoted officers.

On February 9, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of high-powered promotion board and gave approval to the promotion of over a dozen officers of different services groups to Grade-22.

The meeting was also attended by Establishment Division Secretary Tahir Shahbaz, Cabinet Division Secretary Nadeem Hassan Asif and Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, Nyla Qureshi, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Law and Justice Division, was promoted to BS-22 and posted as Managing Director, Printing Corporation of Pakistan under Cabinet Division. Tariq Pasha, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service and presently posted as Additional Secretary Incharge Economic Affairs Division, is promoted to BS-22 and posted as Secretary in the same Division. Sq.Ldr (retd) Muhammad Irfan Elahi, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has been promoted to grade 22 and posted as Secretary Aviation Division. He was previously posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Aviation Division.

Similarly, Yousuf Naeem Khokhar, a BS-21 of PAS, has been promoted to grade-22 and posted as Secretary Planning Development and Reform Division. He was previously posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Planning Development and Reform Division. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, has also been promoted to next grade and posted as Executive Director National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS). Arshad Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Finance Division, is promoted to BS-22 and posted as Director General Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development.

Rabiya Javeri Agha, a BS-21 officer of PAS, has been promoted to BS-22 and posted as Secretary Human Rights Division. Nasir Mansoor, a BS-21 Officer of Pakistan Customs Service, has also been promoted to BS-22 and Tasneem Rehman, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Inland Revenue, has been promoted to BS-22.

According to sources, the board reviewed profiles of officers of different services groups before giving approval to the promotions. The sources said that notifications of the rest of the promoted officers will be issued within a day or two.

NOKHAIZ SAHI