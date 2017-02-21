GUJRAT-The district administration declared 58 restaurants, fruit and vegetables markets, banquet halls, shopping plazas, petrol stations, hotels and electronics centres across the district as the most sensitive points in view of the prevailing security situation.

As per recommendations of the law enforcement agencies, these sites have been included in Category A of the Security and Vulnerable Establishment Act. The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) held here with acting Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia in the chair. Senior officials of police and intelligence agencies also attended the meeting.

According to police, most of the points are located in the remit of the Lalamusa and Rehmania Police. The owners and management of these places have been directed to take necessary measures in the wake of the terror attacks, the police informed.