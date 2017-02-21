QUETTA: At least five persons were injured in an incident of firing at Double Road area of provincial capital on Monday. According to police sources, unknown armed men opened firing at them after exchange of hot words between security guard of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office and unidentified men, leaving five people injured on the spot who fled away from the scene. The injured were rushed to Quetta Civil Hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Muhibullah, Abdul Samad, Abdul Zahir, Abdul Wali and Haji Ahmed. Police are looking into the matter.