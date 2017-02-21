TANK/Peshawar - Four high-profile terrorists were shot dead by Army soldiers during an intelligence-based operation in Ping Area of FR Tank, on Monday.

An ISPR statement said army troops conducted the operation against Asmatullah Shaheen Bhittani Group of the TTP and killed four high-profile terrorists.

According to the ISPR, those who were killed included Commander Zaman alias Toofan, Deputy Commander Umar son of Asmatullah Shaheen, Commander Wasi Ullah and Commander Zulandin alias Zulmat.

The ISPR further said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

The group was involved in target killings, extortion and kidnapping for ransom in DI Khan, Tank and surrounding areas.

Asmatullah Shaheen was important member of the TTP Shura and was killed by another TTP faction due to internal rift in 2014.

Meanwhile, the security forces also held a suspected person whose name could not be ascertained immediately.

The security forces reportedly destroyed the hideouts of militants during the operation which continued for several hours.

During the search, security forces seized huge quantity of arms and ammunition including two SMG guns, one RPG-7, nine mortar shells, and pistols.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have claimed to have arrested two alleged facilitators of Hayatabad blast, from Darra Adam Khel on Monday.

Sources said that the arrested persons were traced, while following information collected from their accomplices, who had been arrested on Sunday.

The exact location where the arrest was made was not disclosed due to security concerns; however raids were carried out in FR Kohat and FR Peshawar for the arrest of those persons.

Last week a suicide bomber rammed into a van carrying judicial officers that resulted in the death of the driver.

Four others including three female judicial magistrates were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps defused several explosive devices in Shakas area where a huge quantity of explosives were neutralised.

The devices exploded with a big bang causing fear and panic among the residents.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that after back-to-back terrorist attacks in various parts of the country, security has been put on high alert across the province as well as in the Fata.

Security forces have also launched limited strikes against militant hideouts on Pak-Afghan border. So far 20 militants have been reported dead in the strikes.

Our staff reporters