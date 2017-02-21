KASUR-The police claimed to have arrested 29 suspects besides four proclaimed offenders during a vigorous crackdown conducted under National Action Plan across the district.

According to police, DSP (headquarters) Hassan Daniyal Bashir supervised the operation in Kasur city, DSP (Chunian) Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi in Kanganpur and DSP Nasrullah in Pattoki. During the operation, the police interrogated several suspects and verified their particulars through biometric verification.

The police also arrested 29 suspects during operations. The police recovered four pistols, two rifles and two pump action from eight of the suspects while four of them were held with 25 litres of liquor and 0.5 kg hashish.

Similarly, the police also nicked four proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in different cases heinous crime.

MAN CRUSHED

A motorcyclist Ashiq, 65, was killed in collision with a crane here on Jumbar Road.