ISLAMABAD - As US President Donald Trump's remarks about Sweden invited an outcry, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan tweeted that Trump seemingly have confused Sweden with Sehwan - a reference to the recent bomb blast in a town in Sindh.

However, Khan’s point of view proved incorrect when US president gave a clarification about his earlier statement he had made in a rally.

"Apparently Trump mistook Sehwan for Sweden," Khan tweeted in response to remarks of the US president during a campaign-style rally on last Saturday in Florida.

The US president told his supporters that look at what happened in Sweden last night.

As no bad incident had happened in Sweden on Friday or Saturday, the remarks of the US president invited anger and confusion among the Swedes.

Later, the US president himself cleared the smoke through one of his tweets that must have made it clear to the PTI chief that Trump was not talking of Sehwan Sharif bomb blast.

"My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants and Sweden," said Mr Trump through his twitter account.

In his second tweet, Trump said, "Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!"