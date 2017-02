K-Electric has signed a 25-year energy purchase agreement with Oursun Pakistan in Karachi, reported Radio Pakistan Tuesday.

A spokesman of K-Electric said 50MW solar power project in Thatta district is expected to commence commercial operation by 2018.

He said the K-Electric has invested $1.2 billion and added 1,037MW in its generation capacity since 2009.

A spokesman of Oursun Pakistan said the solar photovoltaic power generation is environment friendly.