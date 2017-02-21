KAMALIA-The social figures and lawyer community stressed the need for the establishment of the Lahore High Court bench at Faisalabad.

In conversation with this correspondent here, office-bearers of Jakhar Welfare Society and Kamalia Bar Association said that the petitioners have to travel to the Lahore High Court, which is hundreds of kilometres away from here. They said that lawyers have been demanding for the establishment of the LHC bench for several years but the government seems least bother to listen to the popular demand.

The TBA office-bearers said that the lawyers will not sit idle until the LHC bench at Faisalabad is established. They urged the government to pay heed to the situation and address the problems of Faisalabadians.

VC POWERED TO CHAIR MEETINGS

The Punjab government has introduced amendment to the Local Government Act 2013. According to the amended Act, the Municipal Committee Vice Chairman will be allowed to chair the municipality meetings and carry out its proceedings.

Now, the Kamalia Municipality meetings will be chaired by MC Vice Chairman Ch Mahmoodul Hassan Jutt. Earlier, the MC Vice Chairman had no authority to chair the meetings. The LB representatives across Punjab have appreciated the amendment to the act.