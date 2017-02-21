GUJRAT-The building of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has been renovated and the road in front of it widened.

The building was established in 1919 and approximately Rs2 million had been spent in its renovation. According to a plaque installed at the building, then Gujrat deputy commissioner H.S Williamson ESQ and municipality president Khan Sahib Chaudhry Fazal Elahi had laid the foundation stone of the building on Feb 8, 1919.

Elahi, who had served as the chairman of Gujrat district board for decades, was later given the status of "Nawab' and "Sir" in the British era in recognition of his services for promotion of education through establishing the famous Zamindar College in Gujrat and other educational institutes in the region.

The building is being used by the Gujrat Municipal Corporation but its condition was deteriorating. Responding to civil society's calls for paying attention to the historical building, the city beautification committee was assigned the task by the district government a few months ago to renovate the building.

After repairs, the building's front elevation as well as the interior had been painted and lights were being installed. The beautification committee had already renovated the decades old Inayat Park at the heart of the city along four months ago with Rs1.45 million.