KARACHI: The body of a four-year-old girl, who had fallen in a drain recovered today.

According to rescue sources, a few days back the minor girl had fallen in a drain while playing near Gabol Town in New Karachi. Her body was recovered from a drain at a distance of 1.5 kilometres from her house.

According to locals, they had started searching for the girl on their own, but the rescue teams did not arrive even three hours after the complaint was made.

They said the drain is infested with garbage which is why it is difficult to tell the ground and drain apart.