GUJRANWALA: The dead body of a minor child, who had allegedly gone missing 10 days ago, was found here from a nullah, sparking a protest by the heirs who demanded arrest of the accused immediately. According to police, two-year-old Azan, son of Waseem went missing some 10 days ago. The family claimed that father of the minor had submitted an application to the police about missing of his son but the Alipur Chattha Police did not take any action to locate the minor. On Monday, passersby spotted the dead body in a nullah and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy. As the family came to know about the death of their beloved, they gathered in front of police station and chanted slogans against police. They demanded the police to trace and arrest the culprits. Later, the protesters dispersed.

GIRL DIES IN POND

Minor girl died after falling into a pond while playing here at Kalaskey area. According to police, three-year-old Shiza, daughter of Afzaal, was playing outside her home when suddenly she slipped off and fell into a pond. Passersby fished out her dead body from the pond.–Staff Reporter

All set for anti-polio drive

BAHAWALPUR: Over 597,900 children under five years of age will be vaccinated against polio drops during the three-day campaign being started from Tuesday (today). According to official sources, 1,369 teams have been formed to vaccinate each child in the district. Out of the total teams, 1,077 teams are mobile and 157 fixed, which will be deployed at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Civil Hospital, THQ hospitals and other health centres to make the campaign successful. Similarly, 117 teams will be posted at transit points and 18 teams at bazaars to ensure cent percent coverage. Bahawalpur DC Rana Saleem Afzal chaired a meeting in this regard wherein he directed officials of the Health Department to ensure administration of the anti-polio vaccination. He advised the officials to discharge their duty with dedication, adding no child should be left unvaccinated during the campaign. On the occasion, District Health Authority Chief Executive Dr Saeed Asghar briefed the DC that all arrangements have been finalised to make the campaign a success.–Staff Reporter

School named after martyred SSP

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: The name of Government High School Miana Gondal has been changed to Government Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed High School Miana Gondal in recognition of services and sacrifice rendered by SSP Zahid Gondal in line of duty. Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, in compliance with directives of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, issued a notification, changing existing nomenclature of the school to Government Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed High School Miana Gondal, Tehsil Malakwal District Mandi Bahauddin with immediate effect. The step has been taken to laud sacrifice of SSP Zahid Mehmood Gondal who embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on Mall Road. Copies of the notification have been sent to all authorities concerned for information and further action.–Staff Reporter