ISLAMABAD: A Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sub-committee on Monday sought updated rent recovery report of government allotted houses during the period 2011-2016 from the Estate Office, within next two months.

The PAC committee, chaired by Raja Javed Ikhlas, reviewed the audit objections of the year 2010-2011.

“A detailed rent recovery report of last five years [2011-2016] be submitted to the committee in two months, mentioning all outstanding dues on federal employees,” demanded Ikhlas. The audit officials told the committee that a large number of government quarters and houses were occupied by ineligible individuals.

Director-General (Audit) Maqbool Gondal told the committee that the Estate Office had not given the report to his office about the outstanding dues of the last five years and details of ownership of government houses meant for the federal employees. “The submitted report to my office was incomplete,” he said.–Staff Reporter

Gondal informed the committee that there was around Rs130 million outstanding for just a single year.

The committee expressed annoyance and asked the concerned authorities to submit five-year report in two months.