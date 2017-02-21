MUZAFFARBAD - A valiant Pakistan Army officer on Monday recorded a video stating that they get fresh and hot food from the administration at Kashmir border.

Hinting at Indian soldier’s video message in which he complained about poor food, the Pakistani officer expressed grief and sorrow and requested the government to allow him to share his food with starving Indian Army men.

He also showed the food that included omelet, tea, nan channay and halwa.

"Our commander also ensures that the food we also get from our homes should remain fresh", he continued.

The officer thanked army for the facilities it gives and chanted Pakistan Zindabad at the end of the video.

NNI