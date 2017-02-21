LAHORE - Punjab Home Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that decision has been taken to give powers to the Rangers in the province for search operations and arrest of the suspects. He, however, said that only the apex committee will determine for which parts of the province these powers will be given to Rangers. Talking to BBC, he said that Rangers in Punjab will be given more powers against terrorists and militants than they are enjoying in Sindh. He said militants from across the border were carrying out terror acts. So, the militants will be targeted across the border too as per the decision of the prime minister and the army chief. He said a need was felt that operations against militants must be made more effective. And for that particular purpose the Rangers are being given powers in Punjab. He said that Rangers will also join the operations already being conducting by CTD in the province making them more effective at faster pace. He said a notification in this regard will be issued.





MONITORING DESK