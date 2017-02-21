NOORPUR THAL-The Police Department is rendering invaluable services for the protection of life and property of the common and the effective steps taken to control crimes have brought down the ratio of crime.

Khushab District Police Officer Waqas Hassan stated while addressing an open court held here the other day.

"It is our bounden duty to let the public feel secured and the police will spare no effort to protect the common," he pointed out, adding that there is no room for corrupt and black sheep in the police. The police are a committed force for honest and dedicated officers and officials only, the DPO added.

During the open court, the DPO heard to complaints of people and issued on the spot orders for their resolution.

Mr Hassan directed the police officials not to use delaying tactics in the provision of justice, saying that it not only hurt feelings of the complainants but also 'kill' justice.

Noorpur Thal DSP Furrakh Sohail, DSP (Investigation) Malik Zafar Iqbal, SHO Imtiaz Hussain Khan and SHO Malik Muhammad Asif were also present on the occasion.