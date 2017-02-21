SUKKUR: Police rescued a 10-year-old girl from getting married to a 50-year-old man today.

A member of the family complaint to the police and the girl was rescued. The father and brother were arrested. Until the court announces a decision, the child will stay at a shelter home.

Few days ago a similar case was reported, a jirga in Jacobabad had ordered a man to either pay Rs1.3 million or give his two daughters, aged four and eight, in Vani. The demand was made as the man's brother was accused of having a relationship with a married woman.