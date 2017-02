PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said they are ready to hold talks with Taliban.

According to his statement after the attack which killed 5 people, "Talks can be held with anyone. But it does not mean we will bow down before the Taliban."

Even though the army has managed to tackle terrorism to a great extent, but the new wave of terrorism is a challenge for this government.