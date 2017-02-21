SIALKOT-The government has released special development funds of Rs3.25 billion for the reconstruction and dualisation of Sialkot-Pasrur Road, Rs1.30 billion for the reconstruction of Daska-Pasrur-Narowal Road.

Similarly, the government has released Rs350 million for construction of Pasrur-Kalaaswala-Dhoda Road to provide better means of communication to local population. Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid stated while talking to local notables at his political office in Pasrur city here on Monday. His son Ali Zahid Hamid, president PML-N Youth Wing Europe chapter and chairmen and vice chairmen of various urban and rural union councils were also present on the occasion.

Federal Minister Zahid Hamid said that the government has also approved a multi-billion development programme for the uplift and beautification of Pasrur city. He shared details about Pasrur city's uplift, saying work on these development projects would be started from the next month.

He said that the decades-old chocked and rusting sewerage pipelines in Pasrur city would soon be replaced under the Pasrur city's sewerage system rectification plan. He said that new sewerage pipelines would soon be laid with the reconstruction of all the city roads and streets at a cost of Rs1.50 billion. He informed that a sports stadium and gymnasium would also be established in Pasrur city at with Rs70 million.