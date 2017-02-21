ISLAMABAD - A five-member Supreme Court bench will resume hearing in the Panama leaks case on Tuesday (today). Counsel for National Accountability Bureau and Federal Bureau of Revenue would appear before the bench to present their part of arguments on the matter. Counsel for the petitioners, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, and lawyers of PM Nawaz Sharif, Mariam Safdar, Capt (retd) M Safdar, Ishaq Dar, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz have completed their arguments. Sheikh Rashid has hinted at producing fresh evidence in the case. In an interview with TheNation Rashid said: “I am going to present such evidence that it will tilt the whole balance of the case.” The PTI chief has submitted a 24-page affidavit and transcripts and USB of Hussain Nawaz’s interview with private channels. Khan has rebutted the Sharif family’s claims and explanations put forward by their counsels. The affidavit carries the Qatari prince’s antecedents and details of his personal misconduct.

The PTI chief has requested the apex court to ignore both letters allegedly sent by the Qatari prince because they were “unbelievable and (amounted to) a puerile attempt by the rich Qatari to come to the aid of a rich Pakistani and his children”.





OUR STAFF REPORTER