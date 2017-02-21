ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Committee on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday discussed the security of the CPEC (projects and personnel) with reference to role of the newly-formed Special Security Division (SSD) and Maritime Security Force.

The Parliamentary Committee on the CPEC, which met here on Monday under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, also discussed the role of SSD and Maritime Security Force in the security of Gwadar port.

In this connection, senior officers of the ministries of defence, interior and communication briefed the committee in detail about the formation, jurisdiction, working and challenges ahead for these newly-created security agencies.

The members put many questions to understand the role of each security agency and coordination among them.

The committee appreciated the high spirit, determination and preparedness of the SSD and the Maritime Security Force as well as paramilitary and police force deployed to safeguard and protect personnel and projects of the CPEC.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Dr Ibadullah, Isphanyar M Bhandara, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Alhaj Shahji Gul Afridi, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, MNAs, Senator Salahuddin Tirmizi, Senator Shibli Faraz, and senior officers of the ministries of defence, interior, planning, and communication.