KARACHI - The Sindh Rangers claimed on Monday to have killed seven more suspected terrorists in an encounter on the outskirt of the city.

The encounter took place in the wee hours on Sunday. According to the Rangers spokesperson, intelligence sources reported that some hardcore terrorists were present in the area of Shah Latif Town and were planning to carry out attacks in the metropolis. The Rangers conducted a raid on their hideout and the suspected terrorists put up strong resistance. The Rangers cordoned off the area and killed four terrorists in the ensuing exchange of fire. The other suspects managed to flee under the cover of firing. The Rangers started a search operation and chased the suspects on the run. During the search operation, the suspects again resorted to firing from a location about 300 metres from a vacant house. The Rangers cordoned off the area and killed the three suspects.

A Rangers soldier was also injured during the exchange of fire. Automatic weapons were found on the bodies of the suspects.

It’s worth mentioning here that law enforcement agencies, police and the Rangers, have killed 27 suspected militants in similar encounters after Thursday’s suicide bombing at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan.