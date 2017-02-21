At least five people have died and twelve injured, including four policemen, as a result of two blasts outside Tangi Kachehri in Charsadda, reported Waqt News.

According to details firing was heard before the blast. Police and security forces have cordoned off the area.

Initial reports say at least one of the blasts was a suicide attack. The attacker blew himself up when police fired at him.

They were trying to enter the courts when the police stopped them at gate.

According to District Nazim of Charsadda two militants have been killed. “Police is searching for the third attacker,” he told media.

Latest reports suggest the third attacker has been killed as well.

"Police was alert on duty and they successfully stopped the suicide attackers at gate of the courts,” said Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to the KP Chief Minister. “Policemen have saved the courts from huge loss and destruction," he added.

The area is usually crowded owing to the people coming to the courts for their cases. The main market of the area is right besides the courts and people from different areas come for shopping early in the day.

Meanwhile, locals started the rescue operation on their own as the rescue team was going to take at least 40 minutes to reach the area.

The authorities have announced emergency in hospitals but the facilities are not up to date in hospitals. The injured and seriously sick are usually taken to hospitals in Peshawar.

The authorities have dispatched 10 ambulances. Search operation still under way in the courts area.

Charsadda is a highly sensitive area as it borders with Mohmand Agency.

Latest Militancy Wave in Pakistan

Pakistan is traversing a fresh wave of terror. Militants have targeted major cities in all provinces of the country during last week killing over 100 people.

On Thursday a suicide blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan Sharif killed at least 90 people and injured hundreds others.

On February 15, a motorcycle ridden suicide attacker targeted a judge’s van in Peshawar killing the driver and injuring four individuals in the van.

On February 13, suicide attacker targeted a protest rally at Chairing Cross, Mall Road in Lahore. DIG traffic police captain (r) Mubeen Ahmad was killed along with 13 others. 85 people got injured in that blast.