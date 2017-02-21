PESHAWAR: KP IG Inspector General of police Nasir Khan Durrani has asked transporters to check luggage of commuters thoroughly as terrorists are using public transport vehicles to fulfil ‘their evil designs.’

Nasir Durrani was visiting the Haji Camp and inspecting the security of the bus stand when he gave a statement. He also issued instructions to the police officials regarding ways and means to counter terrorism.

He also ordered that standing operating procedures are strictly implemented for transporters and prompt crackdown on any kind of unlawful activities.