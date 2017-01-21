LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pledged that agriculture and industrial sector will be among top priorities of his Party’s 2018 election manifesto as both sectors have been severely ruined by PML-N government with agriculture progress running in minus and exports nose-diving.

PPP chairman was speaking to former senior vice president of PML-Q and former MPA Syed Irfan Ahmed Gardezi son of Syed Ahmad Nawaz Gerdazi (former MPA and MNA) who called on him at Bilawal House, Lahore today after joining PPP recently.

Irfan Gardezi expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and pledged to carry out struggle for stability and strengthening of democracy under his leadership.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP has lit the light of hope in Pakistan through its unmatched struggle, sacrifices and daring narratives against dictatorial forces and terrorism.

He said that poor policies of Nawaz government were demolishing the agriculture and industrial economy but PPP won’t allow it at the cost of crony capitalism being promoted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.