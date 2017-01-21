ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq hinted at consultation with the heads of parliamentary parties on calling in-camera joint sitting of the Parliament to have detailed briefing on the matter of military courts extension and the achievements made in ongoing military operation by the top security and secret agencies officials.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, the Speaker National Assembly said that the privilege motion filed by the opposition parties against the Prime Minister was not referred to the standing committee because the matter is subjudice in the apex court and this move on his part could affect the court proceedings.

Referring to the delay and pendency in the bills referred to the Lower House of the Parliament from Senate, the Speaker said that he could not table the bill in the house on his own and as per the rules of business and procedure any member of the house has to bring the matter for legislation through a set procedure. He questioned that why the PPP legislators were not pursuing the bills passed by the Senate with their backing.

He further said that even he is being criticised for the NADRA Committee formed by Interior Ministry and only the ministry could explain its position on formation of the committee and he in no way linked to the matter.

To a question about the references moved by his office against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen, Speaker National Assembly informed that all nine references were dispatched to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which under the law, would have to decide the matter on these references within 90 days. “The rules and regulations are completely followed in the whole exercise of sending these references to ECP,” he explained.

Responding to a question asked regarding fake transaction, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that he was in London when he received a bank receipt through courie, on which he has directed to investigate.

Sardar Ayz Sadiq said that during his meeting with the head of Parliamentary parties, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah came up with the proposal that government should call the joint sitting of the Parliament to have detailed briefing on it from various stakeholders on the National Action Plan implementation, extension to military courts and the achievements in the ongoing military operation against terrorists.

He said that he would be taking the mind of other parliamentary parties on the matter and would decide on calling or otherwise of the in-camera joint session of the Parliament after having the input of all the parties.

He said that he would also be taking up these contentious issues with the heads of parliamentary parties in the business advisory committee meeting to set the agenda of the upcoming National Assembly session from 26th of this month.