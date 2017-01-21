BAHAWALPUR/SADIQABAD-Various parliamentarians and the police officers stressed a need for changing the police culture in order to bridge the widening gap between police and the public.

It was crux of speeches made by parliamentarians and the police officers at a meeting held to review the law and order situation across the Bahawalpur region.

At the meeting, the parliamentarians praised the effective steps taken by the police which resulted in considerable reduction in crime rate. They also expressed over the police performance, saying the cops seem committed to eliminate the outlaws from the entire region under supervision of the RPO.

The Bahawalpur RPO said in a democratic society, the police are answerable to the Parliament, Judiciary and the public representatives. He said that the police have conducted several operations across the region under National Action Plan and achieved remarkable success to eradicate the crime. "Several steps including modern policing, front desks at police stations and computerisation of FIRs have been introduced in the region to change the police culture," he informed. Moreover, the police have adopted zero tolerance policy towards drug-peddlers, gambling dens, brothels and other such activities. He also informed to arrest these outlaws during operations, the RPO added.

On the other side, the Sadiqabad police are blackmailing a labourer into paying Rs70,000 and threatening him to implicate in a fake case if he fails to do so.

Talking to media at Sadiqabad Press Club, Karim Baksh, a resident of Mauza Nabipur, alleged that about a month ago, the police had trespassed on his house and arrested him on theft charges. He said that the police took him to the Abadpur Police Station where he was kept illegally for one month. The police released him after extorting Rs50,000 from him, he alleged, adding now the Abadpur Police SHO blackmailing him into paying more Rs70,000. The SHO is also threatening to implicate him in fake case if he fails to fulfil his demand, Karim Baksh added.

He sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab IG Police Mushtaq Sukhera and the DPO RY Khan. He demanded the authorities to protect him from police brutality.