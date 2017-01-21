KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto have taken notice of the incident in the Sindh Assembly in which a minister passed inappropriate remarks towards a female member of the opposition.

According to a statement by the PPP media cell, Bilawal has directed President Sindh Nisar Khuhro to issue a show cause notice to the minister before taking any action.

The incident occurred when PPP member Imdad Pitafi made derogatory and inappropriate remarks and exchange of words with Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League – Functional (PML-F).

The distasteful episode occurred when Abbasi put a question to Pitafi during assembly proceedings. Pitafi responded with an obscene invitation to Abbasi to visit his chamber for “a satisfactory reply”.

Later, another PPP lawmaker Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur taunted Abbasi, while the rest of the house watched as silent spectators and burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, daughter of Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto tweeted on Saturday asking Imdad Pitafi to apologise from PML-F leader Nusrat Sahar over his offensive remarks in Sindh Assembly. Bakhtawar has also condemned the incident.

While responding to the tweet from PPP member Nafisa Shah, she called on Pitafi to apologise for the unacceptable behaviour. Bhaktawar said that the incident was totally against ethos of the party which was led by strongest of women.

“Yes must apologise absolutely unacceptable behaviour and totally against ethos of our party that has been led by the strongest of women,” she tweeted.

The incident occurred on Friday when a bitter misunderstanding between the two resulted in harsh exchange of words. Pitafi threw indecent comments, calling her ‘drama queen’.

He accused Nusrat Sahar of seeking media attention when she asked the minister for works and services to read out questions in English.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also present in the house when the incident unfolded.

Murad on Saturday said the incident was unfortunate, but the comments of Abbasi about Bilawal were also uncalled for.