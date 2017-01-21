LAHORE - A 38-year-old under trial prisoner died in Lahore’s central jail under mysterious circumstances on early Friday, police sources said.

Jail authorities said Asghar, son of Barkat, had been arrested by Lahore police under blasphemy laws in 2014. The resident of Chungi Amarsidhu was later sent to the central jail after police registered a case against him (under section 295-B) for desecrating holy Quran. Camp Jail Superintendent Asad Javed Warraich yesterday told The Nation that Asghar had been admitted to the Services Hospital since January 14.

“He was a patient of hypertension and generalized weakness. Also, he had a psychological problem,” the jail officer said. The under trial prisoner was suffering from the disease for the last couple of months, the officer added.

The jail officials handed over the body to the police Friday. The body was later moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Further investigations were underway.