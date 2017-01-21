GUJRANWALA-The house of joys turned into sorrows when brother in law of the bridegroom was shot dead during the wedding ceremony in a marriage hall at GT Road here on Friday.

Model Town police station was told that the marriage ceremony of daughter of Khalid Butt was arranged in a marriage hall when three armed men reached there and opened fire. Resultantly, Faisal got bullets and died on the spot. Model town police have registered a case and started investigations.

On the other side, two victims of a boiler explosion have died in hospital. About six laborers had got burn injuries five days before in a factory and two of them namely Haq Nawaz and Qamer were shifted to Lahore due to critical condition. Haq Nawaz and Qammer have succumbed to injuries.

ACCIDENT: A boy suffered a string injury to his neck at G.T. Road in Model Town police station limit here on Friday. Police said the victim 14 years old Adnan S/O Abbas resident of Nowshera Sansi, was going with his brother on motorcycle when the string of a stray kite fell on his neck, leaving him injured. Police registered a case against unknown kite flyer.

DACOITY: Four citizens were injured by dacoits while showing resistance in different dacoity incidents here on Friday.

It was reported that Saleem and Umair were intercepted by robbers at Kot Hanif in Sadar police station limit when they tried to show resistance robbers opened fire resultantly both Umair and Saleem got bullet injuries, in peoples colony Ahmed was got bullet injuries when he showed resistance during dacoity, at Jinnah road a citizen Shahid also injured by armed men at a loot point, all the injured persons were shifted to DHQ hospital by rescue 1122 teams.