QUETTA:- Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti remained safe when a helicopter he was travelling in made an emergency landing in Khaliqdad area of Kalat on Friday. According to details, the provincial minister was travelling to Kalat to personally monitor the relief and rescue operation in the snow-hit areas when the hydraulic system of the helicopter failed. Reports said the pilot using his expertise landed the helicopter safely.–INP

There were seven people including the minister and crew members on board and all were safe. Security was tightened in the area where the helicopter crash-landed.